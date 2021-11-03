Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HWDJF. Peel Hunt raised shares of Howden Joinery Group to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.59 price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.59.

HWDJF stock opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. Howden Joinery Group has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.87.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

