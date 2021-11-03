loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Given New $7.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of loanDepot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.58.

LDI stock opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $39.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.17.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. On average, research analysts expect that loanDepot will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

In other loanDepot news, Director Michael Linton acquired 7,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $70,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $508,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $997,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $1,994,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

