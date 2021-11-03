Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GEI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Gibson Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.43.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Shares of GEI opened at C$24.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.06. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$17.60 and a 1-year high of C$26.98.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.1395395 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.