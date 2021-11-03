TTM Technologies, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TTM Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $556.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of TTMI opened at $13.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $15.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TTM Technologies by 365.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.