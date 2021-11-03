nLIGHT (LASR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect nLIGHT to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. nLIGHT has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.43 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. On average, analysts expect nLIGHT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

NASDAQ LASR opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -62.69 and a beta of 2.41. nLIGHT has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $46.45.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 9,977 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $253,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in nLIGHT stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,063 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of nLIGHT worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.