Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CFO Michael E. Graham purchased 2,400 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $67,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,430.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,965.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,900 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $6,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

