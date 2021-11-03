Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Lowered to C$21.00 at ATB Capital

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its target price decreased by ATB Capital from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$20.09 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$20.09 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$20.00 price target (up from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Aecon Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.88.

TSE:ARE opened at C$17.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.36. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$14.43 and a 12 month high of C$22.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.18%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

