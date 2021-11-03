Amazon.com, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $14.56 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Amazon.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will earn $14.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $14.73. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,875.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2022 earnings at $14.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $14.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $60.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $18.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $20.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $82.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $110.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $144.45 EPS.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMZN. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,113.38.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,312.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,379.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,384.58. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.