Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 171 ($2.23).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VOD. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 108.46 ($1.42) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 103.12 ($1.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The firm has a market cap of £29.87 billion and a PE ratio of 361.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 116.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 123.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

