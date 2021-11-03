Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 171 ($2.23).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VOD. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 108.46 ($1.42) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 103.12 ($1.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The firm has a market cap of £29.87 billion and a PE ratio of 361.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 116.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 123.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

