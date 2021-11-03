Contrasting Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) & POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF)

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) and POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and POET Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semiconductor Manufacturing International $3.12 billion 5.18 $234.68 million $0.21 66.67 POET Technologies $4.43 million 67.97 -$18.17 million ($0.05) -16.90

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semiconductor Manufacturing International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and POET Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semiconductor Manufacturing International 14.53% 4.00% 2.62% POET Technologies N/A -108.20% -83.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Semiconductor Manufacturing International and POET Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semiconductor Manufacturing International 0 0 2 0 3.00 POET Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Semiconductor Manufacturing International currently has a consensus target price of $23.04, indicating a potential upside of 64.57%. Given Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Semiconductor Manufacturing International is more favorable than POET Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POET Technologies has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Semiconductor Manufacturing International beats POET Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Eurasia. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies, Inc. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module. The company was founded on November 14, 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

