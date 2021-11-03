Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

INTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth about $47,571,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,487,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,362,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,300,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,197,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.09.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $61.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

