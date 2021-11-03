Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) & Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Critical Survey

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) and Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kinross Gold and Centerra Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinross Gold $4.21 billion 1.78 $1.34 billion $0.77 7.75 Centerra Gold $1.69 billion 1.34 $408.54 million $1.55 4.93

Kinross Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Centerra Gold. Centerra Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinross Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kinross Gold and Centerra Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinross Gold 0 2 8 1 2.91 Centerra Gold 0 7 1 0 2.13

Kinross Gold presently has a consensus target price of $10.43, suggesting a potential upside of 74.74%. Centerra Gold has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.98%. Given Kinross Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kinross Gold is more favorable than Centerra Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Kinross Gold and Centerra Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinross Gold 29.97% 15.18% 9.43% Centerra Gold -25.45% 19.28% 15.09%

Dividends

Kinross Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Centerra Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Kinross Gold pays out 15.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Centerra Gold pays out 14.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kinross Gold has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Centerra Gold is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.0% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kinross Gold beats Centerra Gold on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore. The company operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Kettle River-Buckhorn, Kupol, Paracatu, Crixas, La Coipa, Maricunga, Tasiast and Chirano. The company was founded by Robert MacKay Buchan on May 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

