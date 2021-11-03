Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for John Bean Technologies Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of John Bean Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.20.

NYSE:JBT opened at $152.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $81.27 and a 1-year high of $161.05.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 131.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 313.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total transaction of $374,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $44,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,400 shares of company stock valued at $505,601. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.