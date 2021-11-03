Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Short Interest Up 24.7% in October

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the September 30th total of 67,700 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YTEN. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Yield10 Bioscience by 2,245,144.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 202,063 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $859,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $1,120,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 22.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

NASDAQ:YTEN opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. Yield10 Bioscience has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.15.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 64.43% and a negative net margin of 1,360.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yield10 Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.