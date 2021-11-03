WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Short Interest Up 34.8% in October

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,200 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the September 30th total of 126,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 18.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 13.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. 12.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WHF opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $16.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.51.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 70.65% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $17.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.51 million. Analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 121.37%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

