VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Short Interest Update

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the September 30th total of 97,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of VRME opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50. VerifyMe has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $6.40.
VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 969.26% and a negative return on equity of 39.12%.
VerifyMe Company Profile
VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field.
Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?
Receive News & Ratings for VerifyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerifyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.