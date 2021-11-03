VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Short Interest Update

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the September 30th total of 97,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of VRME opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50. VerifyMe has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 969.26% and a negative return on equity of 39.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRME. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VerifyMe in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in VerifyMe in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VerifyMe by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VerifyMe during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VerifyMe by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VerifyMe Company Profile

VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field.

