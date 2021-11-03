Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UN01 has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Uniper in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Uniper in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Uniper in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.50 ($39.41) price objective on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €32.78 ($38.57).

Shares of UN01 opened at €38.98 ($45.86) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €36.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is €32.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.98. Uniper has a 52-week low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a 52-week high of €39.12 ($46.02).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

