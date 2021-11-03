Baader Bank Reiterates €37.00 Price Target for Jenoptik (ETR:JEN)

Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

JEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €34.14 ($40.17).

Shares of JEN opened at €34.16 ($40.19) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €30.66 and its 200-day moving average is €27.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Jenoptik has a 12-month low of €20.02 ($23.55) and a 12-month high of €33.82 ($39.79).

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

