The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€74.00” Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FME. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €78.20 ($92.00) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €69.69 ($81.99).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €59.46 ($69.95) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion and a PE ratio of 17.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €62.03 and a 200-day moving average price of €65.56. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 52 week high of €75.08 ($88.33).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.