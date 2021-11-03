Opsens (CVE:OPS) Given a C$6.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on Opsens (CVE:OPS) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OPS stock opened at C$1.39 on Tuesday. Opsens has a 12 month low of C$1.11 and a 12 month high of C$1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.39.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

