Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Visa in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the credit-card processor will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.72. William Blair also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

V has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.92.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $209.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $407.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Visa has a 12-month low of $185.16 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $86,021,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after buying an additional 19,910 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,837,698,000 after buying an additional 698,028 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

