Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Issued By Piper Sandler

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for United Fire Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

UFCS opened at $22.12 on Monday. United Fire Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40. The company has a market capitalization of $555.59 million, a P/E ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.37. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $244.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.40 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.83%.

In other United Fire Group news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 6,325 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $143,767.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,222.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George D. Milligan bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,515.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 8,590.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 71.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 99,614.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

