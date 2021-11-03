DA Davidson Weighs in on Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $18.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.75. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $18.65.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 15.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,954,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after purchasing an additional 85,551 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 50.7% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 968,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 325,562 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.4% during the second quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 653,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 56,314 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 570,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 38,426 shares in the last quarter. 49.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 141,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Parish acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,920 shares of company stock valued at $373,000. 20.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.