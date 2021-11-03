Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) & Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Head-To-Head Survey

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Absci and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absci $4.78 million 313.11 -$14.35 million N/A N/A Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$34.58 million ($0.86) -1.69

Absci has higher revenue and earnings than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Absci and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absci 0 4 2 0 2.33 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Absci currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.53%. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $4.03, indicating a potential upside of 178.16%. Given Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Absci.

Profitability

This table compares Absci and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absci N/A N/A N/A Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -202.77% -99.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.8% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.6% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals beats Absci on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins. It operates through the United States and Israel geographical segments. The company was founded by Silvia Noiman on December 19, 2017 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

