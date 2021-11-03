Piper Sandler Weighs in on Summit Financial Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Summit Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Summit Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of SMMF stock opened at $26.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.99. Summit Financial Group has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMF. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 29.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $186,000. 26.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

