Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target Cut to C$201.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$205.00 to C$201.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$300.00 to C$295.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$235.00 to C$245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. National Bankshares cut shares of Cargojet to a hold rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $229.43.

Get Cargojet alerts:

OTCMKTS:CGJTF opened at $144.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.65. Cargojet has a 12 month low of $124.40 and a 12 month high of $186.62.

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.