ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Get ATN International alerts:

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ATNI opened at $42.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.23. ATN International has a 1 year low of $40.77 and a 1 year high of $52.65.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ATN International will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -188.89%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 21,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International during the third quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 91,450.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. 64.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATN International (ATNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.