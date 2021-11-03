Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.87. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.20 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $63,906.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth $32,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth $68,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

