The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of The Andersons in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of The Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of The Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Andersons from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.59. The Andersons has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $35.03.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 6.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Andersons will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 777.78%.

In other The Andersons news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $103,127.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at $646,971.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Andersons by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,176,000 after acquiring an additional 210,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Andersons by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,252,000 after acquiring an additional 72,119 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Andersons by 3,994.5% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,801 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Andersons by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,486,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,906,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Andersons by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,107,000 after acquiring an additional 46,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

