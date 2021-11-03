Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.22

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.22 and last traded at $21.22, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter worth $255,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 204,352 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter worth $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

