Targa Resources (TRGP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Targa Resources to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, analysts expect Targa Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average is $44.27. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $57.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.58.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

