Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.73

Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.73 and last traded at $26.36, with a volume of 831 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.43. Ryerson had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $112,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYI. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryerson by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 481,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 125,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 19.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 65,703 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 34.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter worth $614,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the first quarter worth $664,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryerson (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

