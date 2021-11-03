Resolute Forest Products (RFP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RFP opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $930.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 3.14. Resolute Forest Products has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 522.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 41,314 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 1,658.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 50,602 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

