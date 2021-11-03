Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.92

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.92 and last traded at $58.67, with a volume of 3419 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.14.

BCEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. Research analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

In related news, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $219,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $73,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $729,720. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $219,899,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $171,365,000 after acquiring an additional 548,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,800,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,752,000 after acquiring an additional 376,607 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,405,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,173,000 after acquiring an additional 216,658 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 37.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,485,000 after buying an additional 370,238 shares during the last quarter.

About Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.