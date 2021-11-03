Brokers Offer Predictions for Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

CPSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ CPSS opened at $7.29 on Monday. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 15.86, a current ratio of 15.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30. The company has a market cap of $167.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.80.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.35. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Continental Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 729,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the second quarter worth $48,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

