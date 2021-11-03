OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OZMLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered OZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered OZ Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get OZ Minerals alerts:

Shares of OZ Minerals stock opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average is $17.72. OZ Minerals has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $21.04.

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajás, Exploration & Development and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for OZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.