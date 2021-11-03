Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coastal Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. It provides accounts checking, savings deposits, money market, mortgage and term loans services, as well as card facilities and internet banking services, through its subsidiaries. Coastal Financial Corporation is based in WA, United States. “

Several other analysts have also commented on CCB. TheStreet raised Coastal Financial from a d+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on Coastal Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CCB opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Coastal Financial has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $39.54. The company has a market capitalization of $467.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.32.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 26.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCB. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 17.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

