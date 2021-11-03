Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.67

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.67 and last traded at $45.67, with a volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.43.

MBIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 35.67%. Analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.24%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter worth $270,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 79.1% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 85.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 23,304 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 96,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.