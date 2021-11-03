Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions. It provides automatic teller machines, financial and point of sale services. The Company offers electronic card systems, monitoring software, fraud control, retail cash cycle management and electronic shelf labeling services. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, formerly known as Diebold Inc. is based in Ohio, United States. “

Separately, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $677.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 3.26. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $90,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2,403.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 237.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

