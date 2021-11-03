Zacks Investment Research Downgrades America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRMT. TheStreet cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $118.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $773.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.85. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $89.46 and a 12-month high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $280.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.61 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 28.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joshua G. Welch purchased 2,539 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.75 per share, with a total value of $316,740.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 2.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 249,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,066,000 after purchasing an additional 32,416 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at $14,084,000. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

