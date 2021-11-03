BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products. The company offers protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers products under the Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. BellRing Brands, Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist cut BellRing Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI raised BellRing Brands from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average of $29.58. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.50 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 2.35%. Analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale acquired 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $299,730.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,730. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal purchased 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $50,180.25. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,290 shares in the company, valued at $735,686.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 24.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 177.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

