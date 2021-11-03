Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.45

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$21.45 and last traded at C$21.29, with a volume of 28213 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POU shares. National Bankshares raised Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Paramount Resources to an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.38.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.89.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$274.75 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 2.6056259 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.02%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.70 per share, with a total value of C$25,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$273,646.90. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,700 shares of company stock worth $63,475.

Paramount Resources Company Profile (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.