PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.62

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.62 and last traded at $48.41, with a volume of 2610 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.47.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PACW shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

