Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Hits New 52-Week High at $80.52

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.52 and last traded at $80.22, with a volume of 3746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.21.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Onto Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.21.
In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $2,229,461.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,643 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 174,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 39.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 17,649 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 11.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,879,000 after buying an additional 63,651 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at $18,661,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO)
Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.
