Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Hits New 52-Week High at $80.52

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.52 and last traded at $80.22, with a volume of 3746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.21.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Onto Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.21.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.55 million. Equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $2,229,461.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,643 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 174,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 39.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 17,649 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 11.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,879,000 after buying an additional 63,651 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at $18,661,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.