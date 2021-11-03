Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $83.42

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.42 and last traded at $82.96, with a volume of 1429 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.70.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 41,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,014,777.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,546,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael T. Bakas sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $1,829,363.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,642 shares of company stock worth $18,821,883 in the last quarter. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 135.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 22,718 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,747,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 251,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,758,000 after buying an additional 94,081 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

