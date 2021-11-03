Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.52

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.52 and last traded at $80.22, with a volume of 3746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.21.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Onto Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.21.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $2,229,461.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 470.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

