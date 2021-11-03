Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Short Interest Update

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,900 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the September 30th total of 599,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,516.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOLIF opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.80. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $40.37.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BOLIF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 331 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.63.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

