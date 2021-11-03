Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Short Interest Up 28.0% in October

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the September 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.0 days.

Shares of BITGF stock opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $22.12. Biotage AB has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

Get Biotage AB (publ) alerts:

Biotage AB (publ) Company Profile

Biotage AB (publ) provides separation technologies in the areas of organic and analytical chemistry, biomolecules, and industrial scale up applications. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems and flash system accessories; normal, reversed, and speciality phase cartridges; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Biotage AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotage AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.