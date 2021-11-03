Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Short Interest Up 28.0% in October

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the September 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.0 days.
Shares of BITGF stock opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $22.12. Biotage AB has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $24.90.
Biotage AB (publ) Company Profile
Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Biotage AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotage AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.