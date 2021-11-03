Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Short Interest Down 18.1% in October

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,800 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the September 30th total of 316,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,588.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AXFOF opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.24. Axfood AB has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $25.35.

Get Axfood AB (publ) alerts:

Axfood AB (publ) Company Profile

Axfood AB engages in retail and wholesale of food through store chains. It operates through the following operating segments: Willys, Hemköp, Snabbgross, and Dagab. The Willys segment is Sweden’s discount grocery chain with a wide and deep assortment in Group-owned stores and online. The Hemköp segment offers through its Group-owned stores, franchise stores and online business an attractively priced and wide assortment with a rich offering of fresh products.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Axfood AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axfood AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.