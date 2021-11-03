Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. “

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.60.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $32.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.83. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.64.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.